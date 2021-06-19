Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,282,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Activision Blizzard worth $677,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.49. 8,509,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

