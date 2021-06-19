Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Mondelez International worth $933,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 383,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 16,414,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,686,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

