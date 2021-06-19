Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,083,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.78% of Eaton worth $979,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,663. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

