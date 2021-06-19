Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.06 Billion Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,627,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,058,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,453,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

