Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.16 Billion Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Intuit worth $1,159,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,138. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $478.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

