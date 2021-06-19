Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $637.04 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 389,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of T-Mobile US worth $637,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.70. 5,430,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,001. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

