Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $838.11 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Cigna worth $838,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 342,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,835,000 after purchasing an additional 219,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.97. 4,244,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,607. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

