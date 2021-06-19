Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $865.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Ecolab worth $865,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.01. 1,836,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

