Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $627,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

NYSE PNC traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.