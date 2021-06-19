Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,046,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Prologis worth $640,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Prologis by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Prologis by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,018,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,034. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

