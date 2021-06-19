Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Square worth $745,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.05. 8,518,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,476,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.83. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 333.88, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.92 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.10.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $336,027,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

