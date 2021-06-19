Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 757,062 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $584,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded down $8.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.66. 1,336,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,131. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.79 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

