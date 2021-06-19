Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 6,640,227 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,640,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,692,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.95% of Ferguson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,697. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $141.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.75.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

