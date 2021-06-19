Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $590,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,397,000 after buying an additional 117,675 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

