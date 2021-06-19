Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of BlackRock worth $863,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.8% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $28.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $840.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,653. The company has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $528.63 and a twelve month high of $890.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $847.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

