Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Illinois Tool Works worth $851,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,082. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.42 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.