Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Anthem worth $754,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Anthem by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,363,000 after buying an additional 93,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $8.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,404. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.28. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

