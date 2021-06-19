Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 120,657 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,757,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Emerson Electric worth $699,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,239,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

