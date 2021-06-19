Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 143,880 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,051,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of American Tower worth $968,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

