Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 192,052 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,957,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of General Electric worth $957,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,064,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,109,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

