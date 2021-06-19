Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 296,156 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,104,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 296,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Micron Technology worth $1,155,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, reaching $76.95. 39,881,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,809,236. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

