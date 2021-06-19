Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 758,837 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 758,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of ServiceNow worth $965,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6,874.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,573 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,269. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.50 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.65, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $498.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.