Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 829,887 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,891,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 829,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of General Motors worth $740,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

NYSE GM traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,602,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,426,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,740,705 shares of company stock valued at $102,299,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

