Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.96

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (LON:BNKR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.96 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 115.80 ($1.51). Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 114.70 ($1.50), with a volume of 2,208,511 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 27.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40.

About Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

