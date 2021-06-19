Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $537.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

