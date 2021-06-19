Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.37. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$25.79, with a volume of 8,744,499 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABX. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.15. The stock has a market cap of C$45.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.4907857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

