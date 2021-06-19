Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $161.06 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001718 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $915.15 million and $161.06 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.00 or 0.00725256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00083608 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,640,550 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

