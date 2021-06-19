Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €53.81 ($63.31). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €53.47 ($62.91), with a volume of 2,393,429 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €53.98.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

