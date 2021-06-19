Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Achieves $55.52 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $55.52 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001524 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 187.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,536,520 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

