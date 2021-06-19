Beaxy (BXY) Trading Up 33.1% This Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $567.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00720296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00083026 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

