Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Apple makes up 1.8% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $130.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

