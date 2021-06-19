Beefy.Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.65 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $111.27 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,545.41 or 0.04335081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00038500 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00230447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

