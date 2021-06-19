Beer Money (BEER) Market Cap Reaches $156,738.61

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $156,738.61 and $27,537.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

