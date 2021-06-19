Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 139.60 ($1.82). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 176,811 shares trading hands.

BEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price for the company.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £206.75 million and a P/E ratio of -272.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.