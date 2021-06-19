Belt Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.24 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $67.24 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $19.19 or 0.00054136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00056877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00136828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00179410 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.24 or 1.00226129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 3,503,517 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

