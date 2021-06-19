Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 251.81 ($3.29). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.26), with a volume of 102,494 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other Belvoir Group news, insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57).

About Belvoir Group (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

