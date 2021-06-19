Berry Data (BRY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63,795.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $63,795.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00004073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00139360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00183543 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,881.94 or 1.00370717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

