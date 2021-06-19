Beyond Finance Market Capitalization Tops $4.16 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00137640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00180879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,812.77 or 1.00459745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,611,225 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

