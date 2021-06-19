BigCommerce (BIGC) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BigCommerce to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BigCommerce and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 2 11 5 0 2.17 BigCommerce Competitors 2161 11358 21221 607 2.57

BigCommerce presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.29%. Given BigCommerce’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $152.37 million -$37.56 million -59.31 BigCommerce Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 54.10

BigCommerce’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46% BigCommerce Competitors -39.93% -60.42% -3.52%

Summary

BigCommerce competitors beat BigCommerce on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

