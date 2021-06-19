BinaryX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $41,108.00 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $6.08 or 0.00016903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $7.64 million and $41,108.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.87 or 0.01790130 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,212,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,964 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

