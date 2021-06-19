Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Bio-Techne posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Shares of TECH traded down $13.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.90. 896,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,750. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.02. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $453.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,362. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $29,485,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

