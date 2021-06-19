Bismuth Price Up 476.6% Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 460.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 476.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,352,357 coins and its circulating supply is 21,284,531 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.