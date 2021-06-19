Bit-Z Token (BZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.48 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.88 or 0.00737534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00083706 BTC.

About Bit-Z Token

Bit-Z Token is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

