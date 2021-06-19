bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $537,611.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $537,611.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00139524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00180455 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,687.86 or 0.99994861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002883 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.