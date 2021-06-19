BitCoal (COAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,181.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 92.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 243.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $77,025.69 and approximately $6,181.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.86 or 0.00773504 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002291 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

