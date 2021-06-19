Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0984 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $90.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

