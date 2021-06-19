Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for about $21.89 or 0.00061529 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $406.53 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,573.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.22 or 0.01583250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00440450 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000978 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 246.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003928 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.