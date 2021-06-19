Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $53.05 or 0.00147726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $929.19 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00363008 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00228729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004426 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.