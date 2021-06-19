Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $735.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00004288 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $735.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.74 or 0.00359306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00148484 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00228912 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001049 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

