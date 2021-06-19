Bitradio (BRO) Hits One Day Volume of $19.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $54,567.79 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00431590 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,099,334 coins and its circulating supply is 10,099,330 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

